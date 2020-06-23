60% of people in South East not adhering to COVID-19 precautions –PTF

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 on Monday expressed worries that Nigerians are not taking the COVID-19 pandemic and precautionary measures attached to it seriously.

The PTF, through its National Coordinator, Dr. Sani Aliyu, also disclosed that a survey carried out in the South East showed that 60 percent of the people in the geopolitical zone do not see the pandemic as an issue they have to worry about.

Dr. Aliyu, who stated this at the daily press briefing by the PTF, also lamented that Nigerians have let down their guard, as most do not use nose masks except to avoid security agents or where they are told to do so.

He said: ”Nigerians have continued to show persistent and remarkable lack of compliance to COVID19 prevention protocols which is quite worrying.

“In the cities where the adherence to these protocols were high in the initial two weeks of the ease lockdown, progressively over time, citizens are letting down their guards and this remains of great concern. There is partial to total non-compliance to face mask and physical distancing protocols by the public. Many Nigerians only use their facemask either to avoid security agents or where they are told to do so.

“There is also significant disbelief in the danger and impact of COVID19. In parts of the South East where we did a survey, 60% did not believe that COVID was an issue at all.

“We clearly are not taking the pandemic seriously enough.”

