66-yr-old US woman jailed 10 years for sexually abusing 12-yr-old boy

A 66-year-old woman, Sherley May Bond, has been jailed 10 years by a York Crown Court in the United States after she was found guilty of sexually abusing a 12-year-old schoolboy.

Bond who was a care giver at the North Yorkshire school at the time she committed the crimes, allegedly groomed the victim who was a pupil in the school.

She was charged with seven counts of indecent assault and convicted by a jury of six of the charges and acquitted on the seventh.

She will also be on the sex offenders’ register for the rest of her life and is barred from working with children or vulnerable people.

While sentencing Bond on Tuesday, Judge Simon Hickey said she had breached the trust parents and the school reposed in her.

“This was clearly a high breach of trust. The law makes no difference between a male being sentenced for such abuse or a female being sentenced for such abuse,” Hickey said.

Detective constable Suzanne Hall who tracked Bond down and brought her to justice said in court:

“She abused her position, taking advantage of a child for her own gratification.

“I’d like to praise the bravery of the victim for coming forward and reporting Bond’s actions. He put his trust and faith in North Yorkshire Police, showing immense courage to work with us and bring Bond to justice.”

