70 percent of Nigeria’s population selfish, unpatriotic – Okorocha

Published

56 mins ago

on

The former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, on Monday urged Nigerians to develop a “National Spirit.”

Okorocha, who made the call in his address at an event tagged: “Conversation with Owelle @59,” organized by the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council, said such spirit would enhance patriotism, peaceful coexistence, build stronger institutions, and nation.

He added that Nigeria’s problem was caused by mismanagement of resources and absence of patriotic individuals.

He said: “The country has a population of over 200 million people with vast land and effective human resources.

“But that yet, we are not where we ought to be in growth and development in the country.

“We have three types of citizens, the selfish ones, tribal ones, and patriotic citizens.

READ ALSO: Okorocha blames Uzodinma for rumoured suspension, says gov gatecrashed into APC

“The selfish ones constitute about 70 percent. Our problem is mismanagement of our resources and the near absence of patriotic citizens.

“We have to quickly develop a national spirit which prices glory more than wealth, and honour better than life.

“It is a high spirit because it elevated more than low and vulgar consideration.

“This is what is lacking in the country because we have more of selfish and tribesmen than the patriotic citizens.

“If we have this national spirit, the nation would become strong and begin to command the economies of other countries.”

