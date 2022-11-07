Court picks November 22 for hearing of Okorocha’s application on N2.9bn fraud charge

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed November 22 for the hearing of a preliminary objection filed by former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, seeking the dismissal of the N2.9 billion fraud charge brought against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Justice Inyang Ekwo adjourned the matter to allow EFCC’s counsel, G.K. Latona, to respond to the preliminary objection filed by Okorocha’s counsel, Ola Olanipekun (SAN).

The judge, who said the application would be taken on the next adjourned date, ordered all parties to file and serve necessary processes before the scheduled date.

The former governor had in the application marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/28/22 dated and filed on October 28, prayed for an order quashing the charge and/or all counts of the charge preferred against him by the EFCC over his activities while in office as governor of Imo State from 2011 to 2019.

READ ALSO: Okorocha accuses Imo govt of auctioning his vehicles

The Imo West senator described the charge as “unlawful, baseless, oppressive, and a gross abuse of court’s process.”

He also sought an order discharging and acquitting him on the charge.

The EFCC arraigned Okorocha on a 17-count charge of fraud on May 30.

He was arraigned alongside Anyim Nyerere Chinenye, Naphtali International Limited, Perfect Finish Multi Projects Limited, Consolidated Projects Consulting Limited, Pramif International Limited, and Legend World Concepts Limited for allegedly converting N2.9 billion belonging to Imo State during his tenure as governor of the state.

Justice Ekwo granted the former governor bail in the sum of N500 million with one surety in like sum on May 31.

The judge also ordered the release of Chinenye based on the terms of the administrative bail earlier granted him by the EFCC.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now