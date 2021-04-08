83 new COVID-19 cases take Nigeria’s total to 163,581. More patients discharged | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 83 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its Twitter handle, said the new COVID-19 cases were recorded in 14 states of the federation.

It added that the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Nigeria stood at 2,058 as of Thursday night.

Also, the total number of confirmed cases increased to 163,581.

However, Nigeria has recorded 154,005 recoveries since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country last year.

The breakdown of the figure on a state-by-state basis revealed the following: Lagos (22), Rivers (18), Nasarawa (9), Cross River (8), Ondo (6), Delta (5), Akwa Ibom (4), Bauchi (3), Zamfara (2), Kaduna (2), Ebonyi (1), Sokoto (1), Ekiti (1), and Kano (1).

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases: 163,581.

“Discharged: 154,005 AND Deaths: 2,058.”

