10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, April 9, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria In One Minute
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Friday morning, April 9, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
(1) Northern elders allege Southern leaders using restructuring to bargain for 2023 presidency
The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has alleged that the South was using the agitation for restructuring to bargain for the zoning of 2023 presidency to their zone. Read more
(2) RCCG members kidnapped in Kaduna regain freedom
Five members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Trinity Sanctuary, Kaduna, who was kidnapped on March 26, 2021, have regained their freedom. Read more
(3) Shell pays Nigerian govt, agencies $3.2bn in 2020, highest to any host country
About $3.2 billion was paid to the Nigerian government and its agencies in 2020 by Royal Dutch Shell, the parent company of the Nigerian subsidiary Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC). Read more
(4) FG not aware of any threat from Edo govt to stop sports festival –Ministry
The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has said that it is unaware of any plans or threat by the Edo State Government to shut down the sports festival as there has been no official meeting or communication that relayed such information. Read more
(5) Ozekhome faults Buhari’s ‘unconstitutional, nepotistic’ appointment of Alkali as IGP
Human rights lawyer, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), has criticised the appointment of Usman Alkali Baba as acting Inspector-General of Police, describing it as unconstitutional and nepotistic. Read more
(6) Nigerian govt to borrow from foreign debt markets
The Federal Government has announced plans to go into the international debt market this year after suspension in 2020 due to the pandemic.Read more
(7) LG chairman in Kano appoints 55 aides
The Chairman of Kumbotso Local Government Area of Kano State, Hassan Farawa, on Wednesday, disclosed that he has appointed about 55 special advisers and assistants, to help him in the discharge of his duties. Read more
(8) RipplesMetrics: Despite huge losses, debts, directors, workers enjoy largesse in NNPC subsidiaries
Nigeria’s national oil company, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), has several subsidiaries, two partly owned subsidiaries and 16 associated companies. Read more
(9) NUC grants licenses to 20 new private varsities
The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted provisional licenses to 20 new private universities in the country. Read more
(10) Ex-DSS chief claims Nigeria Police ignored intelligence reports on Imo attacks
A former Assistant Director at the Department of State Services (DSS), Dennis Amachree has said that the Nigeria Police ignored warnings about the attacks on the correctional facility and police headquarters in Imo State before they occurred. Read more
