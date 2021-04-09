 Lawmakers accuse resident doctors of receiving multiple salaries | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Politics

Lawmakers accuse resident doctors of receiving multiple salaries

Published

11 seconds ago

on

The House of Representatives Committee on Healthcare Services has accused resident doctors working in federal institutions of receiving multiple salaries.

This was contained in a statement issued by Rep. Tanko Sununu, Chairman of the Committee, while briefing newsmen on Thursday, April 8, in Abuja over the ongoing strike by the Nigeria Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

“Let me cite an example, in the list of names submitted to the Budget Office, there were many names of doctors appearing in multiple hospitals.

“An account is receiving salary payment more than once in a month, which I was called by the Budget Office that if I can sign an undertaken, then their salaries will be paid,” he said.

He, however, stated that the right thing must be done and the list was sorted out to correct the anomaly.

Read also: Sheikh Gumi accuses lawmakers of being responsible for insecurity in Nigeria

He said those that had received multiples salaries and the hospitals involved were sorted and forwarded to the committee.

Sununu revealed that the committee would table it before the house for necessary action, adding that the right thing must be done to end the current NARD strike.

He called on the striking doctors to tamper justice with mercy, stressing that Nigerians believed that their demands were genuine, but there were processes to achieve such demands.

“On behalf of the speaker, the National Assembly we stand to ensure that everybody is respected accordingly but we have to also follow due process,” he said.

He said that the allegation that the Minister of Labour and Productivity was not willing to meet the striking doctors was due to a communication gap.

“I believe that NARD not meeting the minister is due to communication gap, even while we were seated, the minister called me to update me on development, this may not be the exact demand of NARD but the minister is doing a lot,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

Investigations1 week ago

Why Ebonyi political battle is fierce – Gov Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Wednesday blamed the fierce political battle in the state on people’s “over-dependence on...
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations4 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II) INVESTIGATION... Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (II)
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE  discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...

Sports

Latest18 hours ago

FG not aware of any threat from Edo govt to stop sports festival –Ministry

The Ministry of Youth and Sports Development has said that it is unaware of any plans or threat by the...
Super Eagles Super Eagles
Latest21 hours ago

Nigeria now 32nd on FIFA ranking, climbs four steps up

The latest FIFA World Ranking released on Wednesday for March has seen Nigeria moving four steps up from 36th to...
Latest22 hours ago

Iheanacho bags PFA Fans’ Player of the Month nomination

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho has been nominated for the PFA Fans’ Player of the Month award for March, sponsored...
Oshiomhole can't convene any rally in Edo, deputy gov boasts Oshiomhole can't convene any rally in Edo, deputy gov boasts
Latest23 hours ago

Edo Govt threatens to shut down Sports Festival

The Edo State Government, hosts of the ongoing 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) in Benin, has threatened to shut down...
Sports1 day ago

PSG stun Bayern Munich, Chelsea cruise against Porto in UCL

French giants Paris Saint Germain on Wednesday night stunned the reigning champions, Bayern Munich, 3-2 in the first leg of...

Latest Tech News

Latest16 hours ago

Nigeria-based Premier Hub launches startup challenges. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria-based Premier Hub...
Latest2 days ago

Nigeria’s Xend Finance introduces DeFi tools to scale operations. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Xend Finance...
Latest3 days ago

Oracle loses multibillion-dollar case against Google

American information technology company, Oracle, has lost its age-long multibillion-dollar case against Google as the Supreme Court handed victory to...
Latest3 days ago

Nigerian Fintech, Sparkle, launches service to empower SMEs. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigerian Fintech launches...
Latest4 days ago

Microsoft to train 1,000 African women. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Microsoft to train...
Tech6 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

The week saw a number of new developments with the extension of the SIM-NIN registration process by the federal government...