Kogi govt inaugurates team to monitor tolerance to COVID-19 vaccine | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Kogi govt inaugurates team to monitor tolerance to COVID-19 vaccine
The Kogi State Government, on Thursday, April 8, inaugurated a State Research Team to monitor and investigate the effect, adverse reactions, and level of tolerance of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Saka Audu, in a statement, said that the team was inaugurated following the flag-off of the COVID-19 vaccination, in Lokoja, on Tuesday.
The commissioner said, “the team comprises specialists drawn from across the health sector who would conduct research on a few areas of attention regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, including investigating why Kogi had been relatively spared by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Read also: CAN implores Kogi residents to receive COVID-19 vaccines
“The team would also monitor the utilisation of the COVID-19 vaccine, look at the adverse reactions that might follow the vaccination exercise, and come up with a reliable report.”
According to him, although there was a Federal agency already doing the investigation, the health sector being on the concurrent list, the state had resolved to ensure that Kogi people remained safe because their well-being was paramount.
The commissioner added that Kogi rejected those imported foreign strategies that did not work in Nigeria’s terrain, such as lockdowns and restrictions of economic activities, which could have imprisoned Kogi people.
