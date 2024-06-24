‘A trek in the Sahara,’ Shehu Sani mocks Atiku over visit to Buhari

The former Senator from Kaduna Central in the National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has described the visit of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to immediate past President Muhammadu Muhammadu Buhari as ‘trekking in the Sahara.”

Atiku, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 election, on Saturday, visited Buhari at his country home in Daura, Katsina State.

The ex-vice president, who was accompanied on the trip to Daura by former Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal and some top PDP stakeholders, reportedly had a closed-door meeting in the home of the former president.

Many believe the visit was part of grand moves by Atiku to position himself for the 2027 elections.

Prior to the visit to Buhari, Atiku had also paid similar visits to former Military President Ibrahim Babangida and former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, at their residences in Niger State.

“Accompanied by some stakeholders of our great party, the @OfficialPDPNig, we visited the Daura residence of former President Muhammadu Buhari to pay a courtesy call and offer Sallah homage,” Atiku later wrote on his X account.

Sani, who reacted to the development on his X handle on Sunday, said the trip was okay if it was a mere Sallah homage.

He, however, added with a tongue in cheek that it was like “trekking in the Sahara” if it had political undertone.

“If the Daura visit is a sallah homage, that’s okay. If it’s a political mission, it’s like trekking in the Sahara,” the ex-lawmaker wrote.

