Abducted Kogi monarch dies in kidnappers’ den

The abducted traditional ruler of Aghara, Kabba-Bunu local government area of Kogi State, Chief David Obadofin, has died in his kidnappers’ den.

Obadofin, who was abducted on April 10, died on Thursday after he was repeatedly tortured by the criminals.

The kidnappers, however, freed Temidayo Elewa who was abducted alongside the monarch from his residence in the Aghara area of the state the same day.

Kogi is one of the states in Nigeria where kidnapping for ransom has become a thriving business with a number of cases recorded in the state last month.

