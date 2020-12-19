Gunmen abduct Kogi monarch

Unknown gunmen on Friday abducted a monarch in Ankpa local government area of the state.

The victim, Shuaibu Usman, who is the acting Eje of Ankpa, was abducted by the gunmen while entering a mosque in the area at about 5:30 a.m., on Friday.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Ede, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Saturday, said police operatives have cordoned off all entry and exit points in the state in a bid to rescue the monarch.

He added that the kidnappers are yet to contact the victim’s family.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, also confirmed the monarch’s abduction.

He said the state government had intensified efforts at rescuing the monarch.

Fanwo said: “The state government is working with security agencies to ensure his (monarch) release.

“The Kogi State government has also put machinery in motion to ensure even more stringent security network during this yuletide.

“The people of Ankpa should remain calm as government is on top of the situation. We remain committed to the security of lives and property.”

