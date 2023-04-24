Buhari travels to Ghana for maritime summit Tuesday

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Tuesday leave Abuja for Accra, Ghana, to attend the 3rd Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the Gulf of Guinea Commission.

The Ghanaian President, Nana Akuffo-Ado, convened the meeting to enable the leaders to discuss issues affecting countries around the Gulf of Guinea.

Members of the Gulf of Guinea Commission are – Angola, Cameroon, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Nigeria, and Sao Tome and Principe.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said Buhari would participate in a high-level discussion on strategies for strengthening peace and security in the fight against maritime-related crimes in the region.

The president will be accompanied on the trip by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, the National Security Adviser, Maj-Gen Babagana Monguno (retd), the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Abubakar, and other top government officials.

