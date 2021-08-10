News
Abductors of Niger Information Commissioner demand N500m as ransom
Bandits who abducted the Niger State Commissioner for Information, Muhammed Sanni Idris, have made a N500 million ransom to secure his release.
Ripples Nigeria had reported how heavily armed gunmen kidnapped Idris from his country home in Baban Tunga, Tafa Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of Monday.
Confirming the ransom demand by the bandits to Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, said the kidnappers reached out to the state Deputy Governor, Ahmed Ketso, who has been charged with the task of negotiating with the abductors.
Read also: Bandits abduct Commissioner for Information in Niger State
“I can confirm that the kidnappers have since established contact to make their demand known.
“The kidnappers are demanding for N500m ransom while marathon security meetings presided over by Deputy Governor ended last night at the government house but no details of the meeting will be made public for security reasons.
“But the state governor, His Excellency Abubakar Bello has ordered security operatives in the state not to leave any stone unturned in order to rescue the Commissioner,” Matane said.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...