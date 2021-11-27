Abdulsalami advocates new peace approach in Africa

Nigeria’s former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, on Saturday urged African countries to adopt a new approach for maintenance of peace on the continent.

Abubakar, who made the call at a conference organised in his honour in Abuja, implored African leaders to embrace constructive engagement in conflict resolution rather than force.

He described conflict as one of Africa’s greatest challenges.

Abubakar said: “Africa as a continent has not been freed from conflict, indeed conflicts of diverse kinds are still one of the greatest challenges in Africa.

“Conflicts persist in Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, Southern Sudan, Central African Republic, Mali, Mozambique, Libya, Nigeria, and Ethiopia, among others.

“Consequently, as African leaders, we must be resolute and have the strong political will to resolve these conflicts and other developmental challenges confronting our continent.

“Therefore sustaining peace should be a continuous work in progress and we must change our approach of using force to maintain peace.

“But rather seeking constructive engagement with diverse stakeholders to broaden our perspectives of the issues in contention.”

