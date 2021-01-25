Abramovich says ‘difficult decision’ to let Lampard go, as Chelsea confirm sack

English Premier League club, Chelsea have confirmed the sacking of manager Frank Lampard after 18-months in charge of the team.

“There can never be a good time to part ways with a club legend such as Frank, but after lengthy deliberation and consideration it was decided a change is needed now,” a statement on the Blues website read.

The club owner, Roman Abramovich has also said it was a difficult decision to let the Englishman go, as the Russian wishes Lampard well in the future.

“This was a very difficult decision for the Club, not least because I have an excellent personal relationship with Frank and I have the utmost respect for him,” Abramovich said.

“He is a man of great integrity and has the highest of work ethics. However, under current circumstances we believe it is best to change managers.

“On behalf of everyone at the Club, the Board and personally, I would like to thank Frank for his work as Head Coach and wish him every success in the future.

“He is an important icon of this great club and his status here remains undiminished. He will always be warmly welcomed back at Stamford Bridge.”

Chelsea, who are currently ninth in the Premier League having lost six times this season, say they will be making no further comment until such time as a new Head Coach is appointed.

