Accord Party expels ex-presidential candidate, 7 state chairmen

The Accord Party has expelled its presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, Prof. Christopher Imumolen, and seven state chairmen for alleged anti-party activities and other offences.

The party announced this expulsion of the individuals in a communiqué issued at the end of its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held on Wednesday in Abuja.

The communiqué was read to by the party’s National Chairman, Maxwell Mgbudem.

The expelled state chairmen were – Lanre Ogundare (Lagos), Surajo Ibrahim (Zamfara), Muktar Abdalla (Borno), and Dzingina Ephraim (Nasarawa).

Others were three former state chairmen – Chief Abiola Odeoba (Ekiti), Dr. Falaye Ajibola (Ondo), and Prince Adebisi Ganiy (Ogun).

Mgbudem said that NEC approved the expulsion of Imumolen and the other seven party chieftains following the recommendations of a seven-man Disciplinary Committee set up by the National Working Committee (NWC).

He said the disciplinary committee was set up to investigate allegations of gross misconduct, anti-party activities, and breaches of the party’s constitution against some members, while some resolutions were made.

The chairman said: “The NEC unanimously approved, upheld, and endorsed the disciplinary measures against some members of the party for gross misconduct, anti-party activities, factionalising the party, bringing it to ridicule, disrepute, disaffection and breaches of its constitution.

“Accordingly, NEC expelled eight members and suspended three others for violating Article 20A (vii), (ix), (xiii), and 20A (1) of the party’s constitution.”

Mgbudem said NEC also suspended the party’s Chairman in Katsina State, Salimu Boyi, acting Yobe State Chairman, Fatima Zarumi, and her Bauchi State counterpart, Abdullahi Kasowa.

“The NEC emphasised the need to maintain decorum within the party to avoid a state of anarchy and lawlessness.

“It highlighted the need to preserve the party’s constitution and its adherence, which is not just expedient but mandatory as the party is supreme.

“The NEC passed a vote of confidence in the leadership of Mgbudem as the authentic national chairman of Accord.

“The NEC urged him to remain focused in rebuilding, rebranding, and strengthening the party to meet the needs and expectations of citizens for a better Nigeria,’’ he added.

