Police to arraign Andy Uba, 2 others for alleged N400m fraud

The Nigeria Police Force has resolved to arraign a former Senator representing Anambra South, Andy Uba, and two others, for alleged N400 million fraud at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The police will arraign the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other defendants on a two-count charge of fraud for allegedly defrauding one George Uboh of the said sum.

Other defendants are Crystal Uba and Benjamin Etu.

The charge was filed on October 10 by Abdulrashid Sidi in the Legal/Prosecution Section at the Police Force Headquarters, Abuja.

In the charge sheet, police alleged that Uba, Crystal, Etu, and Hajiya Fatima now at large, conspired to commit the offence sometime in 2022.

They were also accused of obtaining by false pretence, by making a presentation to George Uboh that they had perfected ways for the appointment of the Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to any interested persons who could afford N400 million.

At least six witnesses had been listed to testify against the ex-lawmaker and others.

Justice Inyang Ekwo adjourned their arraignment till February 18, 2025.

