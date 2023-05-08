Politics
Action Alliance withdraws petition against Tinubu
The Action Alliance (AA) party has withdrawn its petition filed against the victory of Bola Tinubu at the presidential election.
This withdrawal was disclosed at the commencement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja, on Monday.
No reason was given by the party.
The Chairman of the Presidential Election Petition Court {PEPC}, Justice Haruna Tsammani had promised that the court will do justice to the petition before it.
Read Also: Justice will be served, Presidential Tribunal Chairman promises
Five political parties and their candidates are respectively challenging the outcome of the February 25 presidential election on grounds of non-compliance with the electoral laws as well as the guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Justice Tsammani said: “We are determined to look at the matter dispassionately and give justice to whoever deserves justice.”
He also promised that the court would consider the substance of each case over technicalities so that ”whoever leaves here will be satisfied that justice has been done”, while warning parties against unnecessary applications that could delay proceedings.
