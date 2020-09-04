Actress, Eniola Badmus, recounts battle with rejection as a plus-size thespian

Chubby Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has revealed her battle with rejection as a plus-size actress hoping to make her mark in the movie industry.

The actress who was a guest on this week’s episode of #WithChude revealed her struggles on Friday while reacting to the issue of social stigma and the power of self-confidence.

Badmus said that she suffered several rejections as a plus-sized woman and also revealed how she used the experience as a stepping stone to success.

Speaking about her auditions in the early days of her career, Eniola said, “Some people just look at me and say, ‘we don’t want to use your body size’ but to me, I feel beauty is not by size. But size was a major thing people looked at then before saying, ‘no, we don’t want you”’.

She admitted that these periods of rejection were difficult for her, but she was determined to remain undeterred in the pursuit of her dreams.

This determination, she revealed, came from the loving support of her parents while growing up. It was the reason for her confidence and tenacity. In her words, “Nothing gets to me”.

Being a victim of fat-shaming, Eniola also commented on the issue of people being accused on social media for living above their means.

She said; “If they’re living a fake life, they’re living it for a reason, and the reason is so that they can get more jobs. Whether you like it or not, people don’t associate with broke people, so you need to fake it to make it. Fake life is expensive on its own.”

The actress described her current state of mind as being “very happy”, and said that she was grateful even just for being alive in the midst of a pandemic.

