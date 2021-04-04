Actress Ummi Zee-Zee shares suicidal post on social media | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian actress, Ummi Zee-Zee, has shared a disturbing suicidal post on social media.

Zee-Zee got her acquaintances and fans worried after she shared the post on Saturday.

The actress said she is living a miserable life and wants to take her own life.

She wrote: “These days I live a miserable life to the extent that I want to commit suicide. Please don’t ask me why.

“All I need from you are prayers.”

Since Zee-Zee posted the message, her relatives and fans have flooded her Instagram page to share words of encouragement, prayers, and support.

