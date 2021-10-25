News
Adamawa announces four new cases of polio despite Nigeria’s polio free status
The Adamawa State government, on Monday, announced that four new cases of Circulating Vaccine Derived Polio Virus have been recorded in the state.
This was disclosed by the Executive Chairman of the Adamawa State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr Sulaiman Bashir at a news conference to mark the 2021 World Polio Day in Yola.
According to Bashir, though Nigeria was certified a wild polio-free nation on Aug. 25, 2020, the state recently recorded four new cases.
“Although, 99.9 per cent of Polio has been wiped out with the oral polio vaccine. In rare cases when enough children are not reached, other forms of the virus will continue to circulate.
READ ALSO: UNICEF, WHO call for emergency action on measles and polio outbreak
“Sadly, four cases of Circulating Vaccine Derived Polio Virus type 2 ( CVDPV) were reported in Adamawa, One case in Gombi and 3 cases in Yola South Local Government Areas,” he said.
Bashir further stated that to overcome the problem, two rounds of polio vaccination campaign which included outbreak response with the NOPV2 vaccine were conducted in the state, adding that the rapid response was to help curtail the circulation of all forms of polioviruses in the state.
