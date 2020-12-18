Adamawa govt. orders closure of schools

The Adamawa State Government has directed all public and private schools across the state to immediately end the first term academic session today, Friday, December 18, 2020.

This is coming a day after the Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu ordered the vacation of all schools in Lagos State.

The disclosure of the vacation of schools was contained in a statement by the Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, issued by his Press Secretary, Humwashi Wonosikou, on Friday in Yola.

The statement read: “This is to allow school children go home early for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

“The schools are to resume for the second term on Jan. 11, 2021.”

Fintiri also asked that every directive should be strictly adhered to by school managers.

Reports has it that many schools in Yola, the state capital, had closed since December 16 and is unconnected with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

