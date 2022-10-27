Adamu Garuba suggests inclusion of local languages on redesigned naira notes

Former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garuba, has hailed the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to redesign naira notes in the country.

The apex financial institution had on Monday announced that redesigned notes would be in circulation by December 15.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja, said the institution had secured the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Read also:APC chieftain, Adamu Garba urges Nigerians to shun religious sentiment in choice of leaders

Garuba, who commended the plan in a tweet on Thursday, suggested a wide-ranging consultation and awareness.

He also moved for the retainment of both English and Arabic on the notes and the inclusion of indigenous languages.

The tweet reads: “Redesigning the Naira is long overdue. One of the giant strides of CBN Gov. Godwin Emefiele. However, wide-ranging consultation & rapid awareness needs to be created.

“For trust’s sake, the two official languages of English & Arabic need to remain, in addition to the local ones.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now