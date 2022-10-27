News
Adamu Garuba suggests inclusion of local languages on redesigned naira notes
Former presidential aspirant, Adamu Garuba, has hailed the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to redesign naira notes in the country.
The apex financial institution had on Monday announced that redesigned notes would be in circulation by December 15.
The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja, said the institution had secured the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Read also:APC chieftain, Adamu Garba urges Nigerians to shun religious sentiment in choice of leaders
Garuba, who commended the plan in a tweet on Thursday, suggested a wide-ranging consultation and awareness.
He also moved for the retainment of both English and Arabic on the notes and the inclusion of indigenous languages.
The tweet reads: “Redesigning the Naira is long overdue. One of the giant strides of CBN Gov. Godwin Emefiele. However, wide-ranging consultation & rapid awareness needs to be created.
“For trust’s sake, the two official languages of English & Arabic need to remain, in addition to the local ones.”
