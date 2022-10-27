Connect with us

‘I am still alive’, Kanye West says as endorsement losses cost him $2bn in one day

American recording artiste and businessman, Kanye West has maintained optimism amid the backlash and decline he has been experiencing financially in the last two weeks.

The renowned entertainment polymath forced numerous brands to cut ties with him following his anti-Semitic comment a couple of weeks ago.

Taking to his Instagram platform during the early hours of today, Ye revealed that he is still alive despite the onerous condition his career has been experiencing in recent times.

The rapper took to Instagram to write that he lost $2 billion in one day but he is still alive.

In his statement on IG, the American musician also addressed Ari Emmanuel, the CEO of Endeavor, an entertainment and media agency that owns the UFC.

Ari had urged major brands to desist from doing business with the controversial American recording artiste.

Reacting to Ari’s demand and the turmoil his career has been experiencing in recent times, Kanye had this to say;

“Ari Emmanuel

I Lost Two Billion Dollars In One Day.”

He continued;

“And I’m still alive.

This is love speech.

I still love you.”

The concluding part of his statement reads;

“God still loves you.

The money is not who I am.

The people is who I am.”

