ADC presidential candidate, Kachikwu, accuses APC govt of scamming Nigerians over cash withdrawal limit policy

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government of running out of ideas and scamming Nigerians over a new cash withdrawal limit set by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) which will go into effect on January 9, 2023.

While reacting to the policy in a statement on Thursday, Kachikwu said it was very obvious that the APC government had run out of options on how to save the country’s economy, insisting that the new policy was a hoax on Nigerians.

“The APC Government continues to wag the dog and unfortunately, most Nigerians fail to realise they are being scammed.

Read also:ADC blasts APC, PDP over insecurity in South-East, boasts of victory in 2023

“The Nigerian economy has collapsed and instead of admitting that they have ran out of solutions, they continue to deceive the gullible public.

“I have always maintained that the redesign of the naira was a gimmick meant to cover up the collapse of the naira. They are deceiving Nigerians that it is about elections and most Nigerians are buying it but it is not true.

“Nigerians should study what happened in Lebanon, Greece, Zimbabwe and Venezuela and understand how failed governments restrict cash withdrawals to slow down the collapse of the economy. This is the same thing the APC government is doing,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now