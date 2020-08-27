Adesina’s re-election well deserved —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Thursday evening congratulated Dr Akinwumi Adesina on his re-election as President of the African Development Bank (AfDB).

The party gave the congratulatory message in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja.

PDP said the re-election of Adesina, a former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, was not only earned but well-deserved.

According to the party, the success was well deserved because of the competence and commitment the ex-minister had displayed in uplifting and promoting the bank’s operations since 2015, when he was first elected as its president.

The statement read: ”Adesina has attracted praises in bringing his deep knowledge in economic development to bear on the bank’s primary functions of making loans and equity investments for the socio-economic advancement of Regional Member Countries (RMC).

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Adesina re-elected AfBD president

“The PDP commends Adesina for improving on the bank’s key role of providing technical assistance for development projects and programs as well as promoting investment of public and private capital for development.”

The party noted that Adesina had remained a good ambassador of Nigeria in his display of high level of discipline, professionalism and utmost diligence in the discharge of his duties at the AfDB.

“The party particularly notes that Adesina’s high potentials were first brought to limelight when he was appointed by the PDP administration of President Goodluck Jonathan as minister of agriculture in 2010.

“The PDP notes with pride that potentials discovered by the inclusiveness of its administration have continued to bring honour to Nigeria both at the national and international arena,” the statement added.

Join the conversation

Opinions