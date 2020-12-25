Africa’s confirmed COVID-19 cases hit 2.5m – Africa CDC

9Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said on Friday the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the continent has reached 2,597,090.

The agency said in a statement that the death toll from the COVID-19 pandemic stood at 61,432 while a total of 2,177,981 people infected with the virus had recovered across the continent.

The most affected African countries in terms of confirmed cases were South Africa, Morocco, Egypt, and Tunisia.

South Africa currently has 968,563 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Morocco comes next with 425,864 confirmed COVID-19 cases, followed by Egypt with 128,993 and Tunisia with 126,752 confirmed cases.

Nigeria has 81,963 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

