After 15 years, Nigerian govt to conduct first census with N177bn

Figures obtained from the 2022 signed budget has revealed that Nigeria will be spending N177.33 billion on Population and Housing Census in 2022, the first since 2016.

The last time Nigeria conducted a census the Nigerian Population Commission (NPC), said the country was 140 million Nigerians with 72 million men and 69 million women.

Since the last census, Nigeria’s population figure has been based on the National Bureau of Statistics estimates.

NBS had projected that the country’s population would have grown up to 193 million persons in 2016, a 37.8% increase over a ten-year period.

Read also: 2022 national census to gulp N190bn —Senate

While the NPC embedded on its website a worldmeter figure which was put at 213,887,204 as of Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Breakdown of 2006 census

NPC in 2006 said Kano had the highest population figures with 9.4 million persons, followed by Lagos with 9.1 million persons.

Other states that made up the top ten states with the highest population figures according to the 2006 census were; Kaduna (6.1 million persons), Katsina (5.8 million persons), Oyo (5.5 million persons), Rivers (5.1 million persons), Bauchi (4.6 million persons), Jigawa (4.3 million persons), Benue (4.2 million persons) and Anambra (4.1 million persons).

Before the 2006 census, the previous census put Nigeria’s population at 89 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now