Again, Emefiele meets Buhari, second time since return from abroad

The governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Godwin Emefiele on Thursday met with the President, Muhammadu Buhari.

Details of the meeting which held at the Aso Rock Villa have not been made public, but it is the second time Emefiele would be holding a meeting with the president since he returned from his vacation abroad.

Read also:Governors, Emefiele to meet as Nigerians split over Naira redesign, withdrawal limits

He had earlier joined a delegation of the Arab Bank for Economic Development led by its Director General, Dr Sidi Ould Tah, on visit to the president.

Emefiele had quietly returned into Nigeria, weeks after the Department of State Security (DSS) had reportedly set in motion, moves to pick him up on allegations of terrorism financing.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now