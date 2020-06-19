AGF Malami writes Buhari to sack EFCC boss, Magu, lists 22 ‘sins’

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami, has written to President Muhammadu Buhari to have the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Ibrahim Magu relieved of his office.

The AGF listed 22 offences allegedly committed by Magu, for which he should be sacked.

Magu has been in acting capacity since the National Assembly twice refused to confirm his nomination to head the anti-graft agency, after the president sent his name to the federal lawmakers on both ocassions.

ThisDay stateddd that the AGF among other things, accused Magu of insurbordination, and discrepancies in the figures of funds reportedly recovered by the EFCC.

He was also accuse of disposing of assets, especially buildings seized from corrupt politicians and others, without approval, or knowledge of the AGF’s office, which is the supervisory ministry of the EFCC.

Although the EFCC boss is said to have supporters at the presidency, who have been speaking in his defence, and giving reasons why he should not be sacked, there are feelers that the president may be forced to act on Malami’s complaints, and set up a body to look into the allegations against Magu.

