Amaechi promises commencement of Lagos-Calabar rail before end of year | Ripples Nigeria

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has revealed that work on the proposed Lagos-Calabar railway will commence before the end of this year.

Amaechi made this disclosure during his delivery at the 34th Convocation Lecture of the University of Calabar with the topic: “The National Question and the Challenges of Nationhood in Nigeria” in Calabar, on Friday, March 26.

The former Rivers governor said the Buhari administration was committed to massive infrastructural development across the country.

“In a few weeks from now, we are going to sign the loan agreement for the commencement of the Lagos-Calabar project and before the end of the year, contractors will move to site,” he said.

He added: “The President Buhari administration has embarked on railway construction and rehabilitation from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri, from Ibadan to Kano, and from Abuja to Kauran Namoda, among others.

“We are also renewing the Lord Lugard railway line that has been out of effective service for decades,” he said.

