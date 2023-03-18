Amaechi decries voter apathy in Rivers, accuses INEC of fraud in presidential election

The former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Saturday, decried voter apathy in the governorship and state assembly elections in Rivers State.

Amaechi, who addressed journalists after casting his vote in Ubima, Ikwerre local government area of Rivers, berated Governor Nyesom Wike for declaring people wanted in the state.

The former Rivers State governor blamed the violence and other irregularities in the election on leadership failure.

He also slammed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the poor conduct of the presidential election.

Amaechi said: “That was how we praised INEC at the beginning of the election on February 25 and it turned out to be one of the worst elections in the history of Nigeria.

“Now again look at what is going on, total failure of governance in the country. Complete failure. Police are helping the PDP to arrest APC and SDP members. People are getting arrested and nobody has spoken.

“The governor has no right to declare anybody wanted whatsoever. People are being declared wanted and the IGP is doing nothing. Nobody is doing anything. Complete failure.

“Now there is voter apathy. I don’t know whether it cuts across the whole of Nigeria. But there is voter apathy in Rivers State. Nobody wants to come out because people are scared.

“Although, I don’t have evidence whether the reports are fake or not but you really have to battle to ensure there is no violence.

“Many of us opposed the reappointment of Mahmood Yakubu. The person who nominated him is a member of Tinubu’s camp. So what are you expecting.”

