Politics
Amaechi decries voter apathy in Rivers, accuses INEC of fraud in presidential election
The former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Saturday, decried voter apathy in the governorship and state assembly elections in Rivers State.
Amaechi, who addressed journalists after casting his vote in Ubima, Ikwerre local government area of Rivers, berated Governor Nyesom Wike for declaring people wanted in the state.
The former Rivers State governor blamed the violence and other irregularities in the election on leadership failure.
He also slammed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the poor conduct of the presidential election.
Amaechi said: “That was how we praised INEC at the beginning of the election on February 25 and it turned out to be one of the worst elections in the history of Nigeria.
“Now again look at what is going on, total failure of governance in the country. Complete failure. Police are helping the PDP to arrest APC and SDP members. People are getting arrested and nobody has spoken.
READ ALSO: Fresh crisis rocks Rivers APC as Amaechi’s former aide declares self party leader
“The governor has no right to declare anybody wanted whatsoever. People are being declared wanted and the IGP is doing nothing. Nobody is doing anything. Complete failure.
“Now there is voter apathy. I don’t know whether it cuts across the whole of Nigeria. But there is voter apathy in Rivers State. Nobody wants to come out because people are scared.
“Although, I don’t have evidence whether the reports are fake or not but you really have to battle to ensure there is no violence.
“Many of us opposed the reappointment of Mahmood Yakubu. The person who nominated him is a member of Tinubu’s camp. So what are you expecting.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...