Amazon announces vacancy position for Nigerians

Amazon, an American e-commerce company, says it is looking to recruit qualified persons for seven positions based in Lagos, Nigeria.

The company advertised various positions on LinkedIn, the career social media site.

According to Amazon, the vacant positions include associate solutions architect, Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) startup scaling team; startup segment leader, sub-Saharan Africa, Amazon web services (AWS) startups; senior partner sales manager, Nigeria, and Kenya.

The global e-commerce company is expected to commence operations in Nigeria in 2023 as part of its plans to expand to Nigeria, South Africa and other countries in Africa, Europe and Asia.

