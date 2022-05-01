Business
Anambra govt denies reports on $20m investment in Sabmiller group
Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, the governor of Anambra State, has denied rumors of a $20 million Anambra State investment in Sabmiller Group.
Mr Christian Aburime, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, stated in a statement released on Saturday that the statement attributed to Soludo was absolutely incorrect, and that the governor never made or published such a declaration.
Aburime encouraged the Anambra people and the broader public to disregard the “misleading” report in a press release headed “Re: $20 million Anambra State investment in Sabmiller Group.”
The statement read in part, “The above news trending online in some social media handles, alleging that Anambra State Governor, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo announced today; 29-04-2022, that the $20m which former Governor of the state, Mr Peter Obi invested on behalf of Anambra State in Sabmiller Group is now worth $100m.
“The writer further claimed that from today; 29-04-2022, Anambra State now owns the highest share in the global company.
“This is to notify the public that the statement allegedly credited to Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo is completely false. The governor never made or issued any statement to that effect.
Read also: Gov Soludo advocates establishment of Bayern Munich Academy in Anambra
“It is untrue and should be completely disregarded.”
Obi, a former governor of Anambra, is accused of using state funds to fraudulently fund a purportedly government-owned corporation in which his company has a stake.
During his tenure, Obi was accused of promoting Intafact, a South African brewery venture jointly controlled by SABMiller, as a state commercial interest, supporting the firm with more than N2 billion in Anambra government funds and allocating shares in the company to himself.
The governor’s firm, NEXT International Limited, is purportedly representing him on the board of directors. Critics claim that in addition to utilizing governmental resources to promote private interests, Obi got SABMiller shares in Intafact through his company.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...