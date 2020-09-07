Another 27 stranded Nigerian girls return from Lebanon

Another batch of 27 Nigerian girls stranded in Lebanon, who were all evacuated from the Asian country by the Federal Government and the Lebanese Government as well as its community in Nigeria, arrived the country on Sunday.

They were all received on arrival at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja by Mr Ferdinand Nwonye, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who represented the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

According to Mr Nwonye, the stranded Nigerians were evacuated from Lebanon after several pleas for assistance to enable them to return home, hence the collaboration by the FG and the Lebanese government to ensure their safe return to the country.

While addressing the girls on their return, Mr Nwonye said; “I am here on behalf of the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs who facilitated this return, together with the Ministry of Aviation, Embassy of Nigeria in Beirut, the Lebanese Embassy in Nigeria and the Lebanese community in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: 94 Nigerian girls return from Lebanon

“These are the individuals and institutions that made it possible for you to be here today.

“It is unfortunate the situation you passed through; which is why the ministries concerned made sure you are here today and we are telling you that you are now home today and nothing will happen to you.

“Make sure you follow the protocols they advised you on; you know what to do to recover your passports again.

“You are welcome back home and I wish you journey mercies to your various destinations,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions