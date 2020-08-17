Onyeama promises urgent steps over closure of shops owned by Nigerians in Ghana

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Godfrey Onyeama on Momday promised that the Nigerian Government will take urgent steps over the reported closure of shops belonging to Nigerian traders in Ghana.

There had been reports of closure of shops belonging to Nigerians in the West African country, with Ghanaian officials insisting that the traders show evidence of registering with $1 million with the nation’s investment council.

The Ghanaians also insisted that petty trading is exclusively reserved for their citizens.

Reacting on Monday on his Twitter handle, Onyeama said that the “Nigerian Government has watched with dismay the painful videos of the forceful closure of the shops of Nigerian traders in #Ghana. Urgent steps will be taken.”

