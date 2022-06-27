Ansaru terrorist group bans political activities in Kaduna communities

A terrorist group known as Ansaru, has placed a ban on political activities and gatherings in some communities of Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The group, according to the Birnin-Gwari Emirate Progressives’ Union (BEPU), in a bid to indoctrinate and recruit local youths in the council, announced the ban and has vowed to deal decisively with anyone caught contravening the directives.

In a statement by BEPU made available to Ripples Nigeria on Monday and signed by its Chairman, Ishaq Usman Kasai, the group said the terrorists have made the Emirate its base and has continued to gain strength in the area and has been aggressively pursuing an Islamisation agenda.

“The Ansaru terrorists group has banned all political activities in Birnin-Gwari Emirate, especially in communities around Damari of Kazage Ward where they currently control.

Read also:Presidency reveals ongoing efforts to free abducted Kaduna train passengers from terrorists

“Politicians from these communities have to go far away secretly to the neighbouring communities before they hold political meetings.

“For instance, last week, an okada rider who lives in Unguwar Makera of Kazage Ward was seen with a sticker of one of the candidates vying for the Kaduna State House of Assembly and he was thoroughly beaten by the Ansaru.

“People in these communities are now disenchanted and frustrated about participating in political activities.

“We don’t know how the coming elections will take place in those areas because even the last local government election did not hold in the area due to the escalating insecurity which made the election results to be declared inconclusive and a sole administrator appointed to run the affairs the local government

“The group has continued to gain acceptance from many members of the commuties particularly in Old Kuyello and Damari of Kazage Ward,” part of the BEPU statement said.

The Union also said that the terrorist group has been insistent on establishing an Islamic emirate Emirate the council.

“The Ansaru and their new recruits are of the belief that their numerical strength will help them to bring the present democratic government down. Presently, the Ansaru are going round distributing memory cards to the locals which contains their beliefs and doctrine,” it added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now