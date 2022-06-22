Police, vigilante kill two terrorists in Katsina community

A joint team of police operatives and vigilante members on Tuesday killed two terrorists at Sabon Dawa village, Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The spokesman for the state police command, Gambo Isah, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Wednesday, said the terrorists were killed in a gun duel with the security team in the area.



READ ALSO: Police foils bandits’ attack in Katsina, kills one

The statement read: “On 21, June 2022 at about 500 p.m., a distress call was received that terrorists in their numbers, armed with AK47 rifles attacked Sabon Dawa village, Zakka District, Safana LGA of Katsina State.

“DPO Safana led a combined team of police and vigilante to the area, engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun duel, neutralised two of the terrorists, and foiled their heinous mission.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now