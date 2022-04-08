Metro
Police foils bandits’ attack in Katsina, kills one
Police operatives in Katsina on Friday foiled a bandits attack at Gago Village, Dutsin-Ma Local Government Area of the state and killed one of the criminals.
The spokesman for the state police command, Gambo Isah, disclosed this to journalists in Katsina.
He said: “On April 8, a distress call was received that terrorists, numbering about 40 rode into the village on motorbikes, shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles.
“The suspected terrorists rustled 50 cows belonging to one Alhaji Ibrahim Maikudi.
“Area Commander, Dutsin-Ma, led a team of policemen to the area, engaged the hoodlums in a gun duel, successfully repelled the terrorists and neutralised one of them.
“The operational strategy and gallantry displayed by the team, made the terrorists to abandon their mission and fled the scene.
“In the course of scanning the area, one AK 47 rifle with five rounds of 7.62mm ammunition and all the 50 rustled cows were recovered.
“Many terrorists escaped the scene with gun shots wounds. Search parties are still combing the area with a view of arresting the fleeing terrorists.
“Members of the community are enjoined to report to the nearest security formation any person found with a suspicious injury.”
