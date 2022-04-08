Buhari signs bills on teachers’ retirement age, three others

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday signed the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Act, 2022 and three other bills recently passed by the National Assembly.

Others are – Nigeria Law Reform Commission Act, 2022; National Biotechnology Development Agency Act, 2022 and Federal Medical Centre, Hong (Establishment) Act, 2022.

The Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, confirmed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said the Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers Act provides for the retirement age of teachers in the country.

The statement read: “Section 1 of the Act clearly states that Teachers in Nigeria shall compulsorily retire on attainment of 65 years of age or 40 years of pensionable service, whichever is earlier.

”While the provision of Section 3 of the Act provides that the Public Service Rule or any Legislation that requires a person to retire from the Public Service at 60 years of age or after 35 years of Service shall not apply to Teachers in Nigeria.

He said the Nigerian Law Reform Commission Act was meant to facilitate the effective implementation of the Commission’s Law Reform Proposals and enhance its performance and bring the Law in conformity to best practices.

READ ALSO: Reps approve extension of teachers’ retirement age to 65 years

“The Nigeria Law Reform Commission Act, 2022, repeals the Nigeria Law Reform Commission Act, Cap. N118, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004 and Enact the Nigerian Law Reform Commission Act, 2022.

“The National Biotechnology Development Agency Act, 2022 provides a legal framework for the National Biotechnology Development Agency to carry out research, create and develop public awareness in biotechnology in order to encourage private sector participation in the biotechnology industry in Nigeria.”

“For the Federal Medical Centre, Hong (Establishment) Act, 2022, it establishes the Federal Medical Centre, Hong, Adamawa State to provide Legal framework for its due management and administration.

“The Medical Centre will be headed by a Medical Director who shall be appointed by the President on the recommendation of the Minister of Health, and shall be the Chief Executive and accounting officer of the Medical Centre as stipulated in Section 9 of the Act,” the statement added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now