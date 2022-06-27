IPOB declares sit-at-home as Kanu returns to court Tuesday

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has declared a sit-at-home in the South-East on Tuesday as its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu, returns to the Federal High Court, Abuja, for the continuation of his trial for alleged treasonable felony.

In a statement issued on Monday by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group however said the sit-at-home would be peaceful.

The statement read: “We normally announce last time that any day our leader, Nnamdi Kanu, will appear in court everybody will solidarise with him.

“Therefore, tomorrow, Tuesday, June 28, there will be a sit-at-home in Igbo land and other areas where Ndigbos reside.”

