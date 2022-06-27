SocialMediaTrends: What Nigerians are saying about CJN Tanko’s resignation on health grounds

Reactions have been trailing the surprise resignation of the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad based on health grounds.

Many Nigerians were shocked after the CJN made the pronouncement on Monday.

In swift action, President Muhammadu Buhari, has sworn in the most senior Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola as the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Ariwoola was formerly a Justice of the Nigerian courts of appeal and was appointed to the bench of the supreme court of Nigeria as Justice, on November 22, 2011, and sworn in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Many Nigerians have taken to the social media to air their views.

See how Nigerians are reacting:

CJN Tanko was appointed by Buhari to serve a purpose and put end to whatever credibility left in Judiciary. Glad he has now resigned but the system has been weakened. For the record, under his leadership, Supreme Court declared someone who came 4th as the winner of an election. — Premier (@SodiqTade) June 27, 2022

STATEMENT ON THE RESIGNATION OF THE CHIEF JUSTICE OF NIGERIA, HONOURABLE DR JUSTICE IBRAHIM TANKO MUHAMMAD, CFR pic.twitter.com/Gi2ggsRMT4 — Olumide Akpata (@OlumideAkpata) June 27, 2022

After taking oath of office, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola is now the acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN). pic.twitter.com/OohPFGnXMn — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) June 27, 2022

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Ibrahim Muhammad Tanko resigns, allegedly, on health grounds. I wish him the best, good health and long life. For all the negatives, he has done what nobody else has done – resigned in the face of controversy touching on his integrity and capacity. — The Learned Cotton (@Efemenaa_) June 27, 2022

Exactly 4 market days after the messenger of the gods appeared in court, the Chief Justice of Nigeria resigns. pic.twitter.com/QPXCEjcsCo — ⓘCardinal of Ebonyi (@CardinalSparrow) June 27, 2022

Chief Justice of Nigeria , Tanko Muhammad is set to resign honourably because of Health Reasons but one man older and more sick than him is fighting from Zamfara to Akwa Ibom to become the president of a country of over 200 million people. You can’t make this up — DR.PENKING™ 🇦🇺🇳🇬 #PeterObi (@drpenking) June 27, 2022

Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria Olukayode Ariwoola is an alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University (Great Ife) Another bragging right ☑ Presidential Villa Onnoghen Fulani Rinu pic.twitter.com/7wxoG12Mse — IamTokzz (@iam_Tokzz) June 27, 2022

Former Chief Justice of Nigeria – Justice Tanko Muhammad made a smart move. He knew if he had resigned when Mary Odili was yet to retire from the Supreme Court, she would have hanged him in the gallows for his crimes against the Judiciary and contempt of Judicial process. pic.twitter.com/nGa9NP31nA — Lloyd Manasseh E. Agbonlahor👁️‍🗨️ (@Lloyd_Manasseh) June 27, 2022

My Lord Justice Ariwoola. Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/UbrwEmyXF3 — Johannes T. Wojuola (@Johannxs) June 27, 2022

…By Hamzat Rasheed

