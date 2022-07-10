NASS REPUBLIC: Lamenting Ansaru’s reign of terror. Two other stories, and a quote to remember

Last week, Hon. Shehu Abubakar reported that the Ansaru terrorist group now called the shots in many towns of Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

1. The Ansaru reign of terror

On June 29, Hon. Abubakar representing Birnin-Gwari Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives stated that the Ansaru terrorist group had now constituted itself into a government, making rules which people in the eastern part of his constituency must abide with.

“The Ansaru terrorists have practically taken over communities in the eastern part of the Birnin-Gwari Local Government Area. As we speak, they are the ones controlling the areas and making rules that must not be broken or they will be met with severe consequences,” Abubakar said while speaking on Channels Television.

His claims amplify the gradual descent into anarchy, not just in Kaduna, but the country at large. Sadly, similar stories have been reported in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe States where Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists have reportedly taken over the affairs of some communities.

More disturbing is the condition of communities in Niger, Zamfara, among other States, where bandits have equally ran amok, visiting reigns of terror on hapless citizens who have waited endlessly for the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to fulfill its promise of protecting lives and property.

With the likes of Ansaru getting bolder by the day, and the Buhari government seemingly lacking capacity and will to contend with the terrorists, Abubakar and his ilk must push harder to force the hand of government into action through legislations. Until then, Nigerians can only live on hope.

“The Minority Caucus was deeply concerned and alarmed by the manifest lack of capacity by the APC administration to secure our nation to the extent that a strategic international airport in our country could be invaded and taken over by terrorists.”

Two other stories

2. Claims of flawed APC primaries

The Senator representing Kwara Central Senatorial District, Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, on June 29, faulted the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries across the country. Oloriegbe said this while featuring on national television.

“There was no congress; like in my State (Kwara), the Governor (Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq) just handpicked the delegates one night and said we have done primaries and the list came. So, you don’t even know who the delegates were and this happened in several States,” he said.

Oloriegbe’s statement is a reminder of the intrigues that threw up indirect primaries as the preferred option in the selection of party delegates, and placed ultimate powers in the hands of Governors.

The Senator’s outcry is, no doubt, genuine and offers deep insight into why most lawmakers would not be returning to the National Assembly in 2023.

Though the system has been skewed in favour of the Governors, there is little that can be done to alter the scenario, as the political parties must now face the challenge of lack of internal democracy in their folds.

3. Nwaboshi’s 7-year jail term

On July 1, the Court of Appeal, Lagos, sentenced the Senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, to seven years imprisonment for money laundering.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had arraigned Nwaoboshi and his companies: Golden Touch Construction Project Limited and Suiming Electrical Limited on a two-count charge of fraud and money laundering.

In its ruling, the appellate court held that the prosecution had proved its case against the defendants. “The prosecution had proved the ingredients of the offence and consequently found the defendants guilty as charged. The lower court’s judge erred in law by dismissing the charges against the respondents,” the EFCC quoted the court as saying in a statement.

Nwaoboshi’s travails illustrate the supremacy of the law over everyone else. It strengthens the hope the Nigerian citizenry have in the ability of the judiciary to prosecute corrupt public officials/office holders.

It is also hoped that his imprisonment would send a strong warning to other public officials who would want to trail his path. However, it must be stated that the judicial process isn’t over as the troubled lawmaker may yet find justice at the higher courts.

Answer: Hon. Ndudi Elumelu

Elumelu made the statement on behalf of the Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives, on March 27, 2022, owing to the invasion of the Kaduna International Airport by suspected terrorists. Elumelu is the leader of the Minority Caucus in the House.

