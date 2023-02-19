APC backs governors on naira redesign

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared its support for the governors on their position regarding the naira redesign.

At least 10 states had approached the Supreme Court to set aside President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive on the naira swap.

The states are Lagos, Kaduna, Kogi, Zamfara, Ondo, Ekiti, Katsina, Ogun, Cross River, and Sokoto.

The president had in a nationwide broadcast on Thursday extended the validity of the old N200 notes till April 10.

He, however, declared that the old N500 and N1000 notes had ceased to be legal tender effective from February 10 in defiance of the apex court’s order that the old naira notes remain legal tender pending the determination of the suit filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) governors on naira redesign policy next Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Group accuses APC governors of inciting Nigerians against FG over naira redesign

Following President Buhari’s directive, the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and his colleagues in Kano, Kogi, and Jigawa and rejected the move and insisted that all the naira notes remain legal tender until the Supreme Court determines otherwise.

The APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, disclosed this to journalists at the end of a meeting with the governors at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

He said the party would align with its governors’ position on the naira redesign.

More details later…

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now