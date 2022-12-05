APC campaign council tackles Atiku over claim on Lagos development

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council has dismissed the claim by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on the development of Lagos State.

Abubakar during the PDP campaign rally held at the Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos Island as false the claim by the ruling party that its presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, developed the state during his tenure as governor.

The council’s spokesman, Festus Keyamo, who reacted to the development in a statement, however, accused the PDP candidate of lying on the matter.

He said Tinubu changed the fortunes of Lagos after the Federal Government abandoned the state following the movement of the country’s capital to Abuja.

Keyamo said: “In more volatile climes, the people of Lagos State would not have allowed Atiku Abubakar to step on the soil of Lagos State because of that ignoble role his government played to attempt to destroy Lagos.

“But thanks to Asiwaju, today, Lagos is a peaceful place and a home for all. Hence, he could still come to Lagos to spew such lies to the people of Lagos State.

READ ALSO:Atiku challenges Lagos residents to free themselves from Tinubu’s grip

“Let us remind Atiku Abubakar that after the Federal Government exited Lagos after the Orkar coup of 1990, the Federal Government left the infrastructure in Lagos to deteriorate whilst concentrating on developing Abuja.

“It was after Asiwaju assumed office in 1999 that he began to revive and rebuild the infrastructure in Lagos State. A clear example is Bar Beach the Federal Government could not contain in all their years in Lagos State.

“It was during the tenure of Tinubu that the idea for the Eko Atlantic was conceived and planned and the continuation of the project proceeded unhindered under Fashola who has himself acknowledged the making of it to Tinubu.

“It is obvious Atiku Abubakar and the PDP have their backs against the wall with the rebellion to and shunning of his campaign by key governors and stakeholders in his party that has made him battle weary.

“Atiku Abubakar is already showing signs of frustration. We advise Atiku Abubakar to pack up his campaign to save his face rather than face the imminent disgrace at the polls.”

