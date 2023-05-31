Politics
APC chieftain, Lukman, accuses Adamu, Omisore of anti-north sentiments
The National Vice Chairman, North West, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Salihu Lukman, has accused Senator Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman of the party and Senator Iyiola Omisore, the National Secretary, of harboring sentiments against the Northern bloc in the party.
Lukman made this known via a statement issued on Wednesday, noting that Adamu, with the support of Omisore, has ensured that other higher organs of the party have been grounded, except the National Working Committee (NWC).
In the case of the NWC, he emphasised, it was more a case of spoon-feeding members with information that was convenient, and he added that when challenged, as was the case with the court case intended to restore constitutional order in the party, the National Legal Adviser, Barr. Ahmed El-Marzuq, became handy with fictitious legal interpretations that are anything but legal and devoid of any sense.
Read Also: N’West APC Chair, Lukman, dares Adamu, NWC to expel him
The statement reads, “It is already a tragedy that two undeniably hardcore conservatives will be given the task of leading the APC as National Chairman and National Secretary. How can a party envisioned to be progressive have such a misfortune?
“The same conservative bloc is now spewing up hardcore ethnic Northern arguments against the zoning decisions approved by the NWC following the outcome of consultations between Sen. Abdullahi Adamu-led NWC team with President Tinubu. As if those consultations were not designed to produce agreements, once the NWC approved the recommendation for zoning the leadership of the 10th National Assembly, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, instead of acting as the National Chairman, facilitating the implementation of decisions of organs of the party, he is acting as a factional leader opposing the decision of the NWC.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
A tale of Kwara public school where pupils learn under the tree without chalkboards
“You cannot make people learn. You can only provide the right conditions for learning to happen.” – Vince Gowmon But...
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...