APC disowns Bauchi Youth Vanguard

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has disowned a group called the Bauchi Youth Vanguard.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the party described the group as an appendage of an opposition party working against its governorship candidate in the state, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (retd).

The party said the group had launched several attacks, including a spurious petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the former Nigerian Air Force chief.

It added that the group also attacked Sadique’s wife, Sadiya Umar Farouq, who is the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development.

The statement read: “Ahead of 2023 governorship election in Bauchi State, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has set its hirelings on the prowl masquerading as an APC support group.

“Spreading hate and deception against the APC and its governorship flag bearer in the state, under thin and false cover as APC Youth Vanguard.



READ ALSO: Bauchi APC crisis may fester, as stakeholders slam national reconciliation committee

“To be clear, the purported ‘APC group’ is a phoney, unknown and bearing no affiliation, whatsoever, with our party or its registered support groups

“A petition authored by one Mohammed Dikko on behalf of the group made a bogus and unsubstantiated allegation of a plot by the APC candidate to engage in acts of electoral impropriety.

“The PDP has every reason to be anxious and jittery about its rather bleak prospects in the 2023 Bauchi State governorship election because of the dismal performance of the administration.

“The good people of Bauchi State will not be deceived by the PDP’s lies and deception, however packaged or delivered.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now