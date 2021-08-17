APC has planted moles in PDP to destabilize our party towards 2023 —Wike

Although the governor agreed that there was nothing wrong with that, saying it was part of playing politics, he expressed concern on why anyone would agree to be used as a mole, noting that such a person is an enemy of Nigeria’s progress.

Speaking on the crisis in his party, Wike argued that anyone who meant well for the PDP and is not an agent of the ruling party would not go against the decisions of the party leaders to set aside some differences and move the party forward.

When asked if he was saying there were opposition moles in the PDP, the governor said, “Are you thinking that it’s not possible? It’s correct. They would come with planted agents to destabilise, it’s correct. I mean we don’t need to ask that kind of question, we all know.

“It is correct, I’ve been in the system, I’ve been in politics. I do know. And also there is nothing wrong with that. Yes, it’s politics that they are playing to get information to distabilise us so that we will not have that strength to compete with them.

“But that is not my problem. My problem is, why should I be that mole? Why should I be that agent of the destabilisation? If I am doing that then I don’t want the progress of this country.”

“With the way the BOT and senior leaders of the party have come up with the position, to say look, we want our party to move on, we don’t want to crash our party, we are not the ruling party, and everybody says okay let’s make amends, let’s do this or that, I believe that those who love the party would abide by that unless you are an agent of the ruling party.

“But if you’re not an agent of the ruling party there is no way anybody who wants PDP to take over the realms of power in 2023 would go against the governors and the leaders of the party and the decision they took.”

