APC in North-West endorses Akpabio as Senate president

The Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairmen in the North-West have endorsed the former Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, and Senator Barau Jibrin as the Senate President and Deputy respectively.

The APC Chairman in Jigawa State, Alhaji Aminu Sani, who addressed journalists on behalf of the forum on Sunday in Kano State, described the choice of the two men as a perfect step aimed at ensuring good governance in the country.

He said the party’s national leadership has demonstrated their readiness to salvage the country from its socio-economic problems.

Sani said: “We see the joined ticket of Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator Barau Jibrin as a wise leadership for the 10th National Assembly that will work for the betterment of Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Akpabio meets Buhari, promotes self for Senate president

”Barau Jibrin, for example, is a man of integrity who has never been found wanting in all his national life and he is focused. His decision to withdrew his ambition and accept to be deputy clearly shows that he is a leveled headed person and deserves commendation.”

The chairmen, therefore, urged the newly elected senators to support the party leadership’s choice so that Nigeria would have leaders with an interest in national growth.

They also urged Akpabio and Jibrin to join hands with the executive to ensure good governance in Nigeria.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now