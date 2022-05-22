APC postpones screening of 28 presidential aspirants

The All Progressive Congress (APC) has postponed the screening of the 28 presidential aspirants.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

The exercise was initially slated to hold on Monday, six days before the party’s presidential primary in Abuja.

The statement read: “The screening exercise for presidential aspirants of the All Progressive Congress (APC) earlier scheduled to be held on Monday, May 23, 2022 is hereby postponed.

“A new date for the exercise will be announced shortly. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.”

